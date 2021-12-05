DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two dogs that found themselves in danger after a fire broke out inside a Dania Beach home.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the kitchen fire at a duplex in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters pulled the pooches, named Lilly and Manny, to safety and reunited them with their owner.

Crews were able to contain the flames to just the kitchen.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.