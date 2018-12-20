2 dogs saved from apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two small dogs are now safe after being trapped in an apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded just before 11:30 a.m. to the scene of the fire near Northeast 18th Court and Dixie Highway, Thursday.

No people were inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

The dogs are now being cared for by the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

