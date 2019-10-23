2 dogs rescued from Coral Springs house fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have rescued two dogs from a Coral Springs house that was engulfed by flames.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 99th Terrace and 25th Avenue at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

There were no people inside of the home, but two dogs were rescued and given oxygen on scene.

They were transported to Coral Springs Animal Hospital where they are currently being treated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said the house has been deemed uninhabitable due to the extensive fire and water damage.

