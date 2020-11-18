2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out in Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames broke out at a Fort Lauderdale property and two pets were trapped inside.

Rescue crews responded to an apartment building located at 1721 SE 17th St., at around 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs that were trapped inside and reunite them with their owners.

Officials said one of the dogs may have jumped up on the stove and accidentally turned the knob, heating something already on the stovetop and starting the fire.

Firefighters said the building’s sprinkler system worked well which may have saved lives and the property.

“You know, this is a prime example of how sprinklers save lives,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Bat. Chief Steve Gollan. “If not for the sprinkler activation, this fire very easily could have not only killed the dogs that were in that apartment, but also spread to the other apartments nearby and affected people on the sixth floor or even the pets.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

