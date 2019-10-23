2 dogs recovering after rescue from Coral Springs house fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs are recovering at an animal hospital after firefighters rescued them from a Coral Springs house that was engulfed by flames.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 99th Terrace and 25th Avenue at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

There were no people inside of the home, but crews were able to pull the pups from the burning home.

First responders used oxygen masks to help the canines breathe after heavy smoke inhalation.

They were transported to Coral Springs Animal Hospital where they are being treated for the next few days.

The animals’ owners said the dogs survived thanks to the brave men and women with Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Police who corralled the pets to safety.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials said the house has been deemed uninhabitable due to the extensive fire and water damage.

