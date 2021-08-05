SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs have been found dead, with one of them shot, and another was possibly poisoned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police officers received a call about a possible shooting at around 8:30 a.m. at 19051 SW 197th Ave., Thursday. When officers arrived, the dog named Choplet had already died.

“I woke up today in the morning. My father called me, and he told me my dog was shot,” Alex Cabrera said. “It was an American Bulldog. She was so sweet, man. She was friendly. She was sweet. She was playful.”

In a photograph taken where the dog was found, an apparent bullet hole could be seen in her side.

Cabrera said he has overheard neighbors complaining about Choplet and the other dogs on the multifamily property, alleging they had been roaming and causing problems.

He said he believes someone in the area tried to take all of the dogs out with a gun and poison. One dog that was found in the bushes struggled to walk, a cellphone video showed.

Bullies -N- Beyond Rescue has stepped in to help the canines.

“We got the call that the other dog was twitching,” Bullies -N- Beyond Rescue volunteer Jane Ziemba said. “His eyes were twitching, which is a sign of poisoning, typically. We also found a shepherd, a German shepherd, this female shepherd dead in the bushes, as well.”

The dog’s owner has been left to wonder who could commit these acts against the dogs.

“It’s just really sad because we see our pets like family members,” Cabrera said. “It’s really cruel if people would just kill dogs, man.”

