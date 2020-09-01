2 divers brought to safety after their boat stops working in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A search and rescue operation in Miami Beach ended with two divers being brought to safety.

Miami Beach Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Bal Harbour Police responded to the scene near 41st Street just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said there were three boaters out in the water, two of whom were scuba divers, and the captain.

The divers were approximately a mile away from the boat when it became inoperable.

The captain was unable to drive the boat to the divers, and knew if they swam it could potentially be dangerous, so he called authorities for help.

Miami Beach Police’s marine patrol was able to rescue one diver and a good Samaritan rescued the other.

They are both said to be safe.

The three boaters are now waiting for a tow boat to respond to the scene to take them back to shore.

