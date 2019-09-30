2 displaced, treated on scene after fire inside Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been displaced and were treated by first responders after a fire broke out inside their Hialeah home.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along the 300 block of West 53rd Street, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

According to fire officials, when first responders arrived, they found two elderly patients were inside the home and could not get out. The responding firefighters then carried the patients out and treated them on the scene.

#HFD crews responded to a residential fire on the west side of Hialeah. Inside the residence, fire personnel found two elderly patients that were bedridden and had to be carried out. The patients were treated on scene and the fire was quickly extinguished. #hialeahfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/5QnidRhGH6 — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) September 30, 2019

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire after carrying out the two patients.

The patients will be moved from the residence, and family members are helping them gather their belongings and find somewhere to stay, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

