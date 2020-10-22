2 displaced after house fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home has been deemed uninhabitable after an early morning fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Second Street and 14th Avenue just before 7 a.m., Thursday.

“Upon arrival, our units found a single-story, single-family home with heavy flames and smoke showing in the back corner of the house,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Batt. Chief Stephen Gollan. “Crews were able to make entry and were able to extinguish the fire that was in the back bedroom. Unfortunately, the amount of damage is through the entire house and the house at this time is uninhabitable.”

The two adults who live at the home were not there at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting the two residents.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.