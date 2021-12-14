MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Central High School has been put on lockdown after police responded to a disturbance on campus.

Police responded to the school, located at 1781 NW 95th St., Tuesday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered over the campus where multiple Miami-Dade Schools Police cruisers could be seen parked outside the school.

Two people were handcuffed and put into the back of a police vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.