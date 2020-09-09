2 detained in killing of 7-year-old outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained two people in connection to the killing a 7-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting outside her Northwest Miami-Dade home, according to the girl’s mother.

Shanlavie Drayton said on Wednesday that Miami-Dade Police detectives had two people in custody for the killing of Alana Washington, her daughter.

“I just thank God that they’re in custody,” Drayton said. “I’m happy they’re in custody, and so this can end, so nobody else’s child has to get hurt, no other family has to deal with this. I’m just grateful that the Miami-Dade Police Department did their job.”

Shanlavie Drayton tells #7News two are in custody in connection to the July killing of her 7-year-old Daughter, Alana Washington. The child was killed outside of her NW #Miami-Dade home during a drive-by shooting. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/bxG19natbC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 9, 2020

Alana was shot and killed in a shooting outside of her home, along the 2900 block of Northwest 51st Street, on July 25. Three of her family members were also shot on that day but survived.

Soon after, officials raised the reward for information on her killing to $55,000, and the community rallied to help find the people responsible for her death.

Investigators have not charged the two people in custody.

