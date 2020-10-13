2 detained as police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been detained as police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were working an investigation in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 42nd Street when gunfire rang out at around 10:43 a.m., Tuesday. A deceased victim was located two blocks away, on 44th Street.

“The detectives heard multiple gunshots,” Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. “At first, they thought they were being shot at, but then, as they were able to take cover and assess the situation, they realized that they saw a male running in a westerly direction on Northwest 44th Street from 27th Avenue, and they see that he is struck and then collapses to the floor.”

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body, covered by a yellow tarp, could be seen next to a white minivan with dark tinted windows. Multiple evidence markers could also be seen on the ground.

Initial reports came in that a U-Haul truck and a white SUV were seen leaving the area. Police later located the U-Haul truck in Hialeah, and not long after, they detained the two men inside of the vehicle.

Aerial views showed one man being detained in the area of Southeast Eighth Place and Third Avenue. The U-Haul truck could be seen with, what appears to be, a bullet hole in the windshield.

Investigators are working to determine if the U-Haul and the men inside are connected to the shooting.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of 27th Avenue and 43rd Terrace as the scene remains active.

“These individuals obviously are considered armed and dangerous, so in the community, we are asking for your help, but at the same time, we do not want you to get into the line of danger,” Zabaleta said.

Police have not released the deceased victim’s identity.

