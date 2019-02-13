2 detained after impersonating police officers in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

Two men have been detained after impersonating police officers on the Dolphin Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez said a black Toyota 4Runner tried to pull him over, Wednesday.

Martinez, a retired police Lieutenant, said he was traveling northbound on the Florida Turnpike, about to get off on the Dolphin Expressway, when the SUV behind him turned on red lights.

He said the SUV followed him, changed lanes when he did and did not turn on any sort of sirens. When he realized something was off, he then flagged down a passing police officer, and told the officer that the SUV tried to pull him over.

“They didn’t get the siren, and that was something that added to the suspicion,” Martinez said. “The changing lanes, the following behind in the manner that they did it, it just wasn’t right. I’m glad it was me because of the experience that I’ve had, and it wasn’t an ordinary citizen that maybe would have fallen to their trap, and maybe would have pulled over, and with the weapon that they have, who knows what would happen.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.