2 detained after driver of stolen SUV runs over Miami cop’s foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were taken into custody after, officials said, the driver of a stolen SUV ran over the foot of the City of Miami Police officer who had pulled him over.

According to investigators, the traffic stop took place in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 54th Street, Monday, just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the subject behind the wheel pretended to look for the red Ford Escape’s papers when the officer discovered the vehicle was stolen. That’s when, police said, the driver hit the gas, crushing the officer’s foot.

Police then pursued the vehicle to Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, where the subjects bailed out. They were apprehended shortly after near Northwest Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street.

The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.