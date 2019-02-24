2 detained after allegedly stabbing 2 at Fort Lauderdale gay pride festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said two suspects have been detained after two people were stabbed at a Fort Lauderdale gay pride festival.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the stabbing occurred near the main event stage along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, Sunday.

One victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, while the other victim was treated for superficial injuries.

Officials said the victim transported is expected to survive.

The cause and the circumstances around the stabbing are under investigation, police said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.