2 deputies targeted in Pembroke Park shooting

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a gunman who targeted two deputies in Pembroke Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol in the area of Southwest 41st Street and 52nd Avenue just before 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Deputies said several shots were fired at their unmarked cruiser. They were not injured.

7News cameras captured bullet holes in the walls of a nearby apartment building.

A woman who lives nearby said she felt unsafe after the overnight shooting.

“I came out, and I asked the cop bravely, because I be scared,” the woman said, “I asked the cop, ‘Listen, what’s going on?’ and the cop told me somebody was shooting at police. That type of stuff makes me feel uncomfortable in my neighborhood, and I need to know what’s going on.”

Investigators spoke to residents living in the apartment building about what they heard and saw during the shooting.

“Yeah, I heard the shots,” resident Kashanti King said. “I was asleep. The first time they were shooting, I was up.”

Another resident, Raheem, said when he heard the gunshots, he ducked in fear of his life.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, it sounded like that. Like, about five rounds,” Raheem said. “My life right now? I’m thankful for my life. I’m safer with with my family.”

Shortly after the shots rang out, backup arrived and investigators began combing the scene for evidence. They set up a perimeter as deputies searched for the shooter.

“Police came earlier and they knocked on the door, and they were asking questions,” King said. “They were asking did we hear the gunshots, basically. Did we hear them? Do we know what happened? Do we know who they could’ve been aiming for?”

Roads from Southwest 52nd Avenue to County Line Road were shut down for several hours but reopened at around 7 a.m.

Deputies continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.