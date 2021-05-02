2 dead, several injured after 4-vehicle crash in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Homestead left two people dead and several others injured.

The crash happened along Southwest 147th Avenue and Campbell Drive, near Homestead Hospital, just after 10 p.m., Saturday.

A black SUV and a light-colored sedan involved in the crash ended up in a Dairy Queen parking lot.

According to Homestead Police, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials said two people died and there were several others who were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Authorities have not confirmed how many victims were involved in the crash.

Jhon Bien Aime witnessed the crash and said it was just chaotic.

“What I do know, a cop went inside of that and said somebody drove 100 miles [per hour],” he said. “I don’t know if it was a guy or a woman. I don’t know but it hit one car then the car got the next one so three cars merged together. That’s all I know.”

On Sunday morning, 7News cameras captured a downed powerline and debris left behind at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation but speed was a possible factor.

