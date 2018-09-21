2 dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle Turnpike crash in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving an oil tanker truck on the Florida Turnpike in Kendall, causing all lanes to shut down.

Rescue crews responded to the scene involving a four-vehicle collision near the Southwest 88th Street exit, around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three of the four vehicles involved, including the tractor-trailer, were heading northbound. One of the vehicles attempted to merge when it caused a chain-reaction crash.

Officials said the impact was so severe that it sent all of the vehicles through the median. Three vehicles went through the guardrail and ended up on the southbound lanes.

Officials said at least two people have died and several others were transported to a nearby hospital as a result of the crash. At least one victim is listed in critical condition.

Crews were treating the collision as a hazmat situation after oil from the tanker truck began spilling onto the highway.

“Obviously, fuel being spilled on the highway is extremely dangerous, and just because of that we would have to shut down the road,” said FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho. “Combining the two, obviously we need to take every precaution as possible.”

New: Police activity in Miami-Dade on Floridas Turnpike north at Exit 20 Kendall Dr, off-ramp closed, all lanes…https://t.co/bVsVmqbHmN — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) September 22, 2018

All lanes were previously blocked as crews worked the scene. The on-ramp was also closed off.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The turnpike has since reopened with all lanes having been cleared, Saturday morning.

Authorities are still working to determine what caused the collision.

