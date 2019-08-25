2 dead near Northwest Miami-Dade after fiery crash on Interstate 95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed in a fiery wreck on Interstate 95 near Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened when two vehicles collided around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Northwest 95th Street, Sunday.

“The Chevy SUV improperly changed lanes causing an angled collision which caused the Chevy SUV to overturn and became fully engulfed in flames,” said a Miami-Dade police officer. “Both occupants in the Chevy SUV were pronounced dead on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.”

The driver of the other car survived and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Their condition remains unknown.

