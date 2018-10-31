2 dead, including child after crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that resulted in two deaths in Davie.

Davie Police responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 68th Avenue and Griffin Road, just before 8 p.m., Wednesday.

#DaviePolice working a multiple fatality pedestrian crash. PIO is on scene and the media staging will be at the preschool parking lot 6700 Griffin Rd. Must enter EB from University Dr. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) November 1, 2018

According to officials, a child and an adult were killed in the crash. Another child was involved, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The car remained at the scene, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

