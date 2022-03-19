WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area and took more than four hours to locate.

Deputies from the agency’s wildlife unit reached the wreckage and confirmed both on board had died. Their names have not been released. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

