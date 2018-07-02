2 dead in fatal crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - 7Skyforce hovered over the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 25th Road, Monday morning.

Miami Police said they received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. that two cars were speeding on I-95 southbound and that one of the vehicles crashed at the Southwest 25th Road exit.

When officers arrived, a white Hyundai was found with the front of the car on fire. The two female victims appeared dead on the scene while another male passenger was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Today there was a fatal car crash where 2 females lost their lives. Traffic Homicide needs help in finding a Ford Sport Trac (similar to pictured) and it’s occupants. The vehicle was in the area of I-95 & 25 Rd. at around 5:15 a.m. today. Call 305-603-6525 with information. pic.twitter.com/h2BHQ8WEoW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2018

Police are searching for the driver of another vehicle, who they said may have been racing and was driving a white Ford Sport Trac with black rims.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

