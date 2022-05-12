HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died following a shooting in Hollywood.

Police responded to the scene near Fillmore Street right off of North Dixie Highway, Thursday morning.

Hollywood Police have taped off a small apartment complex in the area after, they said, they received calls for medical assistance just after midnight.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

