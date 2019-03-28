2 dead following shooting at SW Miami-Dade gas station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the Mobil gas station in the area of Southwest 43rd Street and 118th Avenue, shortly after midnight.

7News camera captured a white BMW with a tarp on the windshield and evidence markers surrounding the car.

Police said a man and a woman inside the car were gunned down in the early hours of Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman had to be rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center where she later died.

One person has been detained for questioning in connection to the shooting, authorities said.

As of 5 a.m., a tow truck was seen pulling into the gas station to remove the BMW.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.