HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died in a wrong-way crash in Hialeah Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place along Okeechobee Road and the Turnpike, overnight on Tuesday.

Officials said a red car was heading south in the northbound lanes and collided with a black vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured at least one body getting covered by a yellow tarp.

The northbound lanes were shut down for five hours as officials investigated.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.