2 dead after shooting inside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have died after they were shot and killed inside of a Miami home.

City of Miami Police were called to the scene along the 400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, at around 7 p.m., Monday.

According to police, the 911 operator heard an argument in the background.

When authorities arrived, they heard a gunshot.

Once police reached the door and went inside, they found an adult male and an adult female dead.

Police said the deceased were the only two inside the home.

As of 9:20 p.m., investigators said they are not looking for any suspects.

