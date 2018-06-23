2 dead after shooting in Miami Gardens near SR 826

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, shot and killed two men who were sitting in an SUV in Miami Gardens, Saturday afternoon.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 27th Ave and 167th Street, underneath the Palmetto Expressway, shortly after 12:15 p.m.

Police said the shots were fired right into the SUV underneath the overpass.

Witness Sarah Johnson said the incident unfolded in seconds. “It all happened so fast. All we heard were those gunshots, then we came down here. They were gone,” she said.

One victim was killed while sitting in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics airlifted the second victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a yellow tarp covering the body of the victim in the driver’s side of the bullet-riddled SUV.

“I heard lightning, and after the lightning, I heard two big pops, like ‘pom, pom,'” said Johnson.

Police shut down Northwest 27th Avenue in both directions and diverted drivers while they continue to investigate.

“It’s kind of scary to believe that Miami Gardens has come to this,” said Sam, an area resident.

Detectives have not specified the circumstances behind the shooting. They also have not disclosed any details about the shooter or shooters involved.

As police continue to search for those responsible, residents are left questioning the safety of their community.

“You could be in your car, and your car gets all shot up and everything, and get ultimately killed,” said Sam. “It’s just scary.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

