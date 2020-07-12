2 dead after shooting at party near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale at a Saturday night party, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, four people in total were struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 12th Court and 30th Terrace.

When deputies arrived, two people were found deceased.

Another two were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Area resident Genesie Homes said she tried everything she could to save the life of one of the victims.

“I saw the girl on the ground, and I ran down there. I started chest compressions and checking her pulse until the officers arrived, and then they took over from there,” she said. “I was just sitting outside in front of my house, and I heard all this, and I had to do what I had to do.”

There is no word on the condition of the two injured people. The two deceased victims have yet to be identified.

