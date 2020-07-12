2 dead after shooting at party near Fort Lauderdale overnight

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale at a Saturday night party.

Four people in total were struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 12th Court and 30th Terrace.

When police arrived, two people were found deceased.

Another two were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. One woman said she tried everything she could to save the life of one of the victims.

“I saw the girl on the ground and I ran down there. I started chest compressions and checking her pulse until the officers arrived, and then they took over from there. I was just sitting outside in front of my house and I heard all this, and I had to do what I had to do,” Denesie Homes said.

There is no word on the condition of the two injured people. The two deceased victims have yet to be identified.

