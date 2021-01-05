2 dead after RV crashes, catches fire on Turnpike in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a recreational vehicle caught fire following a crash on the Florida Turnpike in South Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the southbound lanes near Southwest 123rd Avenue, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

According to troopers, the RV was towing a red Jeep when, for unknown reasons, it lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a large concrete barrier wall.

Following the collision, a man was ejected from the RV and died on the scene, troopers said.

Officials said the RV then caught fire, and a woman in the RV was pulled out by fire rescue. She was then transported to an area hospital where she later died.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen attempting to extinguish flames coming from the RV. The fire has since been put out.

Aerial footage also showed part of the barrier wall alongside the expressway had fallen and the heavily damaged Jeep near the crash site.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike have been shut down.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

