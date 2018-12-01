2 dead after plane crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two passengers are dead after a small airplane crashed into a warehouse outside of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 10th Terrace and West Cypress Creek Road, Saturday afternoon.

Crews worked to put out flames after the building caught fire.

A woman was transported for debris to a nearby hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 335 aircraft collided with the building after departing from Runway 9 at the airport.

The flight was reportedly headed to Hilliard Airpark in Hilliard, Fla.

