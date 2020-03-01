2 dead after motorcycle crash in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after an overnight motorcycle crash in West Park.

The crash involved a group of bikers who were heading west on Hallandale Beach Boulevard near Southwest 40th Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the crash and pronounced two people dead on the scene.

One of the motorcycles involved was split in half from the impact.

7News cameras captured debris littered across the roadway from the crash.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

Deputies have closed several roads in the surrounding area.

