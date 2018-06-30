MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after, police said, a car T-boned another near a church in Miramar, leaving one of the vehicles pinned against the house of worship’s wall.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Pembroke Road and 69th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, a white Honda was heading eastbound on Pembroke Road when another vehicle made a southbound turn, striking the Honda.

The force of the impact left the Honda pinned against the wall of the church.

The driver and passenger inside the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. Crews are attempting to remove the bodies from the vehicle.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the driver of the second vehicles is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.