2 dead after hit-and-run crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami Gardens that left two men dead.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene, located along the 19500 block of Northwest First Place, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, a silver pickup truck had been traveling along the southbound lanes of Northwest First Place and ran a stop sign.

The driver T-boned another vehicle heading westbound, killing both occupants in the vehicle on impact.

The driver of the silver pickup truck fled the scene prior to authorities arriving.

7SkyForce HD flew over the intersection where a truck could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.