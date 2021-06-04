NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a fiery wrong-way wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The flames sparked after a crash near Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue, just after midnight, Friday.

Witnesses said an SUV crashed into an Infinity that was driving in the wrong direction.

The Infinity then burst into flames.

Both occupants of the Infinity succumbed to their injuries, police said.

“The car was instantly on fire,” said one witness. “I tried to make a U-turn but, again, the car was engulfed. There was nothing you could do for the people inside it. There was no screaming, no yelling. It was too late. “

A pregnant mother and her six children were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, according to witnesses.

They were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and are expected to be OK.

Officials shut down 79th Street as they worked the scene. It has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

