HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to the scene of a single car crash that took place in Hollywood.

The crash happened around Johnson Street and North 32nd Avenue after 3 a.m., Sunday morning.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

