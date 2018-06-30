MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after, police said, a car T-boned another outside of a shopping plaza in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 7000 block of Pembroke Road, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, a red vehicle was heading eastbound on Pembroke Road when a white car turned south, possibly to enter the shopping plaza at 7050 Pembroke Road. The red vehicle then struck the white car, causing the latter to swerve into the plaza.

Police the white car stopped short of striking the wall of a business at the plaza.

The driver and passenger inside the white car were pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of the injuries suffered by the occupants of the red vehicle is unknown.

Police have shut down Pembroke Road eastbound while they continue to investigate.

Investigators have not yet released the names of those involved in the crash.

