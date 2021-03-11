2 dead after crash on Turnpike North near MM 111 in Palm Beach County

(WSVN) - Two people have died in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

An early morning crash on Thursday has the Turnpike North completely shut down.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just before Mile Marker 111 at around 6 a.m.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 116 and northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 109.

It remains unclear how long the roadway will be shut down.

