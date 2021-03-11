2 dead after crash on Florida’s Turnpike near MM 111 in Palm Beach County

(WSVN) - Two people have died in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

Southbound traffic was diverted to Exit 116 and northbound traffic was diverted to Exit 109 for several hours.

FHP troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

