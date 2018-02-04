2 dead after construction accident on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two construction workers are dead after a crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Miami, Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Fire Rescue were called to the scene, in the southbound Express Lanes, just north of Northwest 62nd Street, at around 3:15 a.m.

According to officials, the two construction workers were crushed by a concrete barricade, and officials had to use construction equiptment on the scene to get them out.

“We understand that there was two construction workers that were working along the trench that were pinned in by a retaining wall that’s along the highway,” said Miami-Fire Rescue Lt. Ignatius Carrol. “Now, as they assess the situation, they realize that, unfortunately, they were pronounced deceased here on the scene, and the next phase of this operation was how we were gonna remove them.”

The medical examiner was on the scene, and the bodies have been removed from the scene.

