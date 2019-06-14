2 dead after car plunges off overpass in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after a car plunged off a highway overpass on Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade and burst into flames.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the deadly crash along southbound at the Golden Glades Interchange, at around 2:30 a.m., Friday.

Cellphone video sent to 7News showed the car upside down and on fire.

According to officials, the black Mercedes was heading north on I-95 toward the entrance ramp to the Golden Glades Interchange Park and Ride before it went over the barrier.

Investigators identified the victims as 21-year-old Troy Andrews and 21-year-old Brooklyn Taylor Easter.

Cellphone video posted to an Instagram account shows the vehicle’s speedometer appearing to reach 132 mph. Officials believe Easter recorded the footage.

Another video posted to the same Instagram account shows the car driving on City of Miami highways before the deadly drop.

A highway sign hanging from the overpass was visibly damaged.

Tow truck driver Orlando Cabrera said he had pulled over to take a nap when he heard the crash.

“When I hear the crash, it sound like a boom,” said witness Orlando Cabrera, “because it’s from the second floor to the floor. Automatically, it started to fire.

When he realized what had happened, the witness said, he got out of his car to help.

“I helped the guy to remove him to the outside,” he said.

But Cabrera said it was too late to render aid to the victims.

“The guy, when he coming down, he dead in a moment, but the lady now has passed away, but before she’s live,” he said.

7News cameras captured two bodies on the road covered with tarps.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene just before 6 a.m. and removed the bodies.

Crews spent several hours cleaning up debris and removing the damaged highway sign.

FHP had the southbound lanes shut down for more than 10 hours, causing heavy congestion in the area during the morning commute.

Cabrera said he has seen his share of bad crashes but nothing like this.

“It’s scary, man. It’s not easy,” he said.

The roadway has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.