2 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside NW Miami-Dade food market

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out outside of a food market in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving two people dead and five others injured.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred outside of the Heat Food Market in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 58th Street, just after 9 p.m., Friday.

#Now: grieving loved ones leaning on @MiamiDadePD after a fatal shooting on NW 27th Ave and 58th Street. #Miami Dade Fire rescue said several were shot. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/9ye7d2LOm6 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 24, 2018

Officials said a man and a woman were fatally shot and five others were grazed by bullets, including an 11-year-old.

Cellphone video showed grieving families leaning on responding officers near the scene of the shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported some of the surviving victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Heartbroken family members and friends could be seen outside the hospital as paramedics rushed victims in for treatment.

It remains unclear whether there are any shooter or shooters at large. The motive behind the shooting also remains unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

