2 dead, 3 transported after shooting, police-involved crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and three people — including two police officers — have been transported to the hospital after a shooting and a police-involved crash, just blocks away from the scene, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 44th Street at around 7 p.m., Monday.

According to police, a Shot Spotter picked up several gunshots in the area, and the officers on patrol that heard the shots responded to the scene.

Police said while officers were responding to the scene, a black sedan was spotted speeding away, which crashed into another uniformed officer on Northwest 32nd Avenue and 46th Street. The officer involved in the crash was also responding to the scene of the shooting.

Then, four subjects inside the black car jumped out. Police said two of the subjects have been located and taken into custody, but the other two remain at large.

Investigators said four people were shot at the scene of the shooting.

According to police, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening and a fourth person was grazed by a bullet.

“It seems almost unbelievable,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. “It seems a little crazy. You have shots that rang out. Two people are dead on this specific scene.”

Two officers were also transported to JMH with back pain, police said.

“A vehicle flees. That vehicle that flees — the subject vehicle that flees — runs and crashes in the intersection into a police car of all cars that’s responding to the scene,” Zabaleta said. “Those two officers are transported to the hospital for back and hip pains, and then, two individuals are detained after everybody runs out of the car after the crash. It almost seems unbelievable and too crazy to believe.”

A special response team has since been called to the scene because police believe the subjects on the run are armed and dangerous.

“Why did this occur? We have no idea. It’s too early to tell,” Zabaleta said. “It’s unfortunate that we had lives that were lost. Now, we have to, of course, notify family members of this.”

7News cameras captured armed officers surrounding the area.

Police believe all of the victims are adults.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.