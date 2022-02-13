MIAMI (WSVN) - Units responded to an accident involving a KIA sedan that crashed into a pole in West Flagler Street and 47th Avenue in Miami, Sunday.

Inside the KIA sedan were five passengers, roughly around 19 years of age, according to the families of the victims.

Two were pronounced dead on the scene. Three of the victims were taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma, with two listed in critical condition and one in serious but stable condition .

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Expect traffic delays and avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.