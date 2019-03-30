2 dead, 3 injured after Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and three others were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash took place in the area of Northwest 45th Avenue and Hillsboro Boulevard, at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced two of the victims dead.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Broward Health North in unknown condition.

As of 11 p.m., the 4500 block of Hillsboro Boulevard remained shut down in both directions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

