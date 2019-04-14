2 dead, 2 injured following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women have died and two others have been injured following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

There was heavy police presence as Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street, Sunday.

Officials said it appeared the suspects were outside a vehicle when they started firing.

According to police, one of the victims was in a vehicle while the other three were outside of the vehicle when they were struck by bullets.

Rescue crews transported a man and a woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A relative of the victims said the two women who were killed were sisters in their 20s from Broward County.

“I’m finding out that there was a shooting over here having to deal with my little cousins. They came to visit somebody, en route to have fun for the night, and I heard that they were shot and killed, so it’s crazy,” said the relative. “They not even from around this area, and they go pick up a friend or see a friend, one of the two, and end up getting shot and hit in the crossfire. Somebody shooting recklessly or shooting at somebody or whatever, and two sisters are gone tonight.”

Police said they have detained three people for questioning.

“They looked up to me as an older cousin, a big brother, and it’s just unfortunate they won’t be here with me anymore,” said the women’s relative.

