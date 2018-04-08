2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood was rocked by gunfire Sunday afternoon, claiming the lives of two people and sending two others to the hospital.

According to City of Miami Police, four males were shot near Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue, at around 2 p.m.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“According to preliminary information, they had been sitting … when they were approached by suspects,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami Fire Rescue units transported the three other victims to Ryder Trauma Center, where a second victim succumbed to his injuries.

UPDATE: 2 of the 4 subjects shot have died. One was under the age of 18. The other 2 are being treated at JMH Trauma. https://t.co/NFLLVS8aWU — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 8, 2018

Officials said one of the deceased victims was under 18 years old.

7News cameras captured distraught family members consoling each other outside Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Back at the crime scene, investigators collected evidence as they attempted to piece together what led to the shooting. “It is believed that there are multiple shooters, but we cannot confirm an exact number,” said Delva.

The shooting took place about two blocks away from where 4-year-old Nyla Jones was shot and killed during an argument between her uncle and her mother, last weekend.

Police have shut down Northwest 13th Court and 14th Avenue between 63rd and 64th streets. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

