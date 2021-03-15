2 dead, 2 injured after plane crash in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead and two people were injured after a plane crashed in a Pembroke Pines residential area.

Police and fire rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, Monday afternoon.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash. Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

Aerials show the burned plane and a crashed car that was also involved near the scene.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a young boy who were inside the car were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Officials said that it is too soon to know exactly what happened, but it is believed that a piece of the plane hit the vehicle.

