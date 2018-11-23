2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside NW Miami-Dade food market

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out outside of a food market in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving two people dead and two others wounded.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred outside of the Heat Food Market in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 58th Street, just after 9 p.m., Friday.

#Now: grieving loved ones leaning on @MiamiDadePD after a fatal shooting on NW 27th Ave and 58th Street. #Miami Dade Fire rescue said several were shot. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/9ye7d2LOm6 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 24, 2018

Officials said four people were shot. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear whether there are any shooter or shooters at large.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

