MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have died and another was transported to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

Police responded to the area of 82nd Street and Northeast Third Place, Wednesday morning.

Officials said a car crashed into a home in the area, flipped over and became engulfed in flames.

7News cameras captured the car laying on its roof.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

One person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition while one person inside the home suffered minor injuries.

The other two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said drivers often speed in the area.

